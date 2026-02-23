Instinctools Expands Enterprise AI Capabilities With Genie-Powered Agent Implementation
February 23, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: DesignRush
Potomac, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - AI-powered software engineering company, Instinctools, has announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence services to include the implementation of AI agents and multi-agent systems built on its proprietary GENiE framework.
The expanded capability formalizes Instinctools' approach to enterprise AI deployment by combining agent orchestration technology with standardized governance, quality controls, and delivery oversight.
New GENiE Framework Allows for Coordination of Custom AI Agents
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The GENiE framework is designed to enable the development and coordination of AI agents and multi-agent systems within complex enterprise ecosystems, supporting scalability, integration, and operational alignment.
As organizations move beyond experimental AI pilots, implementation challenges often shift toward oversight, consistency, and long-term maintainability.
Meanwhile, Instinctools' Delivery Framework provides defined processes across architecture validation, iterative development, quality assurance, risk management, and post-deployment monitoring."This structure is intended to help ensure consistent quality outcomes across projects of varying scope and complexity," said Alexey Spas, CEO and Co-founder of Instinctools
Founded in 2000, Instinctools provides software engineering, digital transformation, data engineering, and AI implementation services to enterprise and mid-market organizations globally.
For more information about Instinctools' full list of AI services, kindly visit .
About Instinctools
Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.
Media Contact:
Valeria Borodich
PR & Media Manager
Instinctools
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: DesignRush
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment