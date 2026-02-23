MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Instinctools Expands Enterprise AI Capabilities with GENiE-Powered Agent Implementation Instinctools formalizes its enterprise AI rollout with governance, quality controls, and agent orchestration built for complex environments.

February 23, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: DesignRush

Potomac, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - AI-powered software engineering company, Instinctools, has announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence services to include the implementation of AI agents and multi-agent systems built on its proprietary GENiE framework.

The expanded capability formalizes Instinctools' approach to enterprise AI deployment by combining agent orchestration technology with standardized governance, quality controls, and delivery oversight.







New GENiE Framework Allows for Coordination of Custom AI Agents

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The GENiE framework is designed to enable the development and coordination of AI agents and multi-agent systems within complex enterprise ecosystems, supporting scalability, integration, and operational alignment.

As organizations move beyond experimental AI pilots, implementation challenges often shift toward oversight, consistency, and long-term maintainability.

Meanwhile, Instinctools' Delivery Framework provides defined processes across architecture validation, iterative development, quality assurance, risk management, and post-deployment monitoring.

"This structure is intended to help ensure consistent quality outcomes across projects of varying scope and complexity,"

Founded in 2000, Instinctools provides software engineering, digital transformation, data engineering, and AI implementation services to enterprise and mid-market organizations globally.

For more information about Instinctools' full list of AI services, kindly visit .

About Instinctools

Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.

Media Contact:

Valeria Borodich

PR & Media Manager

Instinctools

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: DesignRush