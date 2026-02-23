Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Justice Minister Receives Number Of Ambassadors, Discusses Cooperation


2026-02-23 08:00:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait held separate talks with several accredited ambassadors to Kuwait on matters of mutual interest, reflecting strong bilateral relations and advancing legal cooperation.
The Ministry of Justice said Monday the meetings included Algerian Ambassador Omar Belhadj, Egyptian Ambassador Mohammad Abu Al-Wafa, Chadian Ambassador Taher Khater, Mexican Ambassador Eduardo Patricio Pena Haller, Uzbek Ambassador Ayubkhon Yunusov, and Cuban Ambassador Alain Perez Torres.
Discussions covered ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise in legislative and judicial fields.
Al-Sumait affirmed the Ministry's keenness on continued coordination and constructive consultation to develop the justice system and strengthen the rule of law within a framework of mutual respect. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

