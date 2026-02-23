403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chad Closes Border with Sudan Amid Incursions
(MENAFN) Chad has closed its border with Sudan indefinitely, citing repeated cross-border incursions by warring factions in the neighboring country’s ongoing civil war. The measure, announced by Chad’s Information Ministry on social media, suspends all trade and travel, though exceptions may be allowed for humanitarian purposes with government approval.
The ministry stated that the closure aims to prevent the Sudan conflict from spilling into Chad, protect citizens and refugees, and safeguard national stability and territorial integrity. It also emphasized Chad’s right under international law to respond to any aggression or violation of its borders.
Recent clashes in the border town of El Tina were reportedly triggered by an assault from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in casualties among Chadian soldiers. The RSF controls most of western Sudan, including the Darfur region, while the Sudanese army maintains control over other states and the capital, Khartoum.
The Sudanese conflict, ongoing since April 2023, has caused tens of thousands of deaths and displaced around 13 million people, generating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with famine conditions reported by the UN.
The ministry stated that the closure aims to prevent the Sudan conflict from spilling into Chad, protect citizens and refugees, and safeguard national stability and territorial integrity. It also emphasized Chad’s right under international law to respond to any aggression or violation of its borders.
Recent clashes in the border town of El Tina were reportedly triggered by an assault from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in casualties among Chadian soldiers. The RSF controls most of western Sudan, including the Darfur region, while the Sudanese army maintains control over other states and the capital, Khartoum.
The Sudanese conflict, ongoing since April 2023, has caused tens of thousands of deaths and displaced around 13 million people, generating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with famine conditions reported by the UN.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment