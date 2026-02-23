Sanpeggio's Expands In Alabama With Grand Opening Of 7Th Location In Hoover

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sanpeggio's Pizza is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Hoover, marking the brand's 7th location in Alabama and another exciting milestone in its continued growth across the state.

Located at 5250 Medford Dr, Hoover, AL 35244, the new restaurant brings Sanpeggio's signature handcrafted pizzas, fresh ingredients, and a welcoming neighborhood vibe to the heart of Hoover.

From its signature thin-crust pizzas and specialty pies to fresh salads, wings, and crowd-favorite appetizers, Sanpeggio's has built a loyal following across Alabama by staying true to quality, consistency, and community.

“We're excited to expand into Hoover and serve this vibrant community,” said a spokesperson for Sanpeggio's.“Opening our seventh Alabama location reflects the incredible support we've received from our guests over the years. We're committed to delivering the same great flavors and friendly service that families have come to expect from Sanpeggio's.”



Location Details:

Sanpeggio's – Hoover

5250 Medford Dr

Hoover, AL 35244

Phone: (205) 701-7920

Guests are invited to stop by, dine in, carry out, or place catering orders for their next gathering.

With six successful locations already serving communities across Alabama, the Hoover opening further strengthens Sanpeggio's presence in the state and reinforces its commitment to bringing high-quality pizza and exceptional hospitality to every neighborhood it joins.

For more information, please contact the Hoover location directly at (205) 701-7920.