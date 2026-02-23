403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Denounces Pakistan for Deadly Strikes on Afghan Territory
(MENAFN) India has condemned Pakistan for carrying out airstrikes in Afghanistan that reportedly killed at least 18 people and injured several others, according to reports.
The strikes, which Islamabad described as a “retributive response” to recent suicide bombings, occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the eastern Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.
“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadhan,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said. He added, “it is another effort by Pakistan to externalize its internal failures,” seemingly referring to Islamabad’s justification of the attacks.
Pakistan stated that the strikes were in response to recent suicide bombings within its borders, including one at a Shiite place of worship earlier this month that killed at least 31 people and injured nearly 170, with Islamic State – Khorasan Province claiming responsibility.
The weekend airstrikes undermine the ceasefire agreed upon by Kabul and Islamabad in October 2025. The two neighboring countries clashed in October, resulting in dozens of deaths, marking the deadliest violence since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
The strikes, which Islamabad described as a “retributive response” to recent suicide bombings, occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the eastern Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.
“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadhan,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said. He added, “it is another effort by Pakistan to externalize its internal failures,” seemingly referring to Islamabad’s justification of the attacks.
Pakistan stated that the strikes were in response to recent suicide bombings within its borders, including one at a Shiite place of worship earlier this month that killed at least 31 people and injured nearly 170, with Islamic State – Khorasan Province claiming responsibility.
The weekend airstrikes undermine the ceasefire agreed upon by Kabul and Islamabad in October 2025. The two neighboring countries clashed in October, resulting in dozens of deaths, marking the deadliest violence since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment