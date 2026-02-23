403
Yemen's Leadership Council Says Committed to Probe into Aden Violence
(MENAFN) Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council has committed to a full investigation into a wave of violence that recently struck the interim capital, Aden, pledging to bring to justice all those found responsible for orchestrating assaults on state institutions.
The pledge emerged from a high-level council session held Sunday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, attended remotely by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani via video conference, according to a news agency.
Convened against the backdrop of mounting tensions in Aden, the meeting examined what the council described as deliberate attempts to destabilize government operations — including efforts to storm state institutions and weaponize public unrest in pursuit of what it called illegitimate political ends.
Security authorities in Aden had already sounded the alarm on Friday, when the city's security committee reported that armed groups had massed near the Maasheq Presidential Palace and attempted to breach its perimeter while clashing with security forces stationed there.
The council confirmed casualties had resulted from the unrest — violence it condemned as a direct assault on state authority, coming just one day after the newly formed government held its inaugural session in the city.
In firm language, the council declared its commitment to "responding firmly to any attempt to disrupt its national institutions, and to opening a comprehensive investigation into these events and holding accountable anyone proven to be involved in inciting or financing them."
The body also extended its gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting a recent conference on Yemen's southern question, praising the gathering as reaching "an unprecedented level in addressing the southern issue, as a just cause with historical and social dimensions that requires a fair solution within the framework of the state and its guaranteeing references."
Cautioning against political short-sightedness, the council warned against "squandering this historic opportunity under the pressure of slogans or narrow calculations," urging all parties to safeguard the security, service, and economic gains achieved thus far, the news agency reported.
The council had announced on Feb. 6 the formation of a new government under Zindani, who also retains the foreign affairs portfolio. The cabinet took shape after weeks of consultations in Riyadh aimed at bridging divisions between the internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council, charting a consensual path forward for the country's next political phase.
