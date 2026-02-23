Rabri Devi Attacks Nitish Govt Over Murders, Rapes In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of completely failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Speaking during the ongoing Budget Session, Rabri Devi alleged that murders and rapes were being reported daily across Bihar, but the government and police machinery remain inactive.

Taking a direct swipe at the BJP, Rabri Devi said the party frequently talks about 'jungle raj', but the situation under its rule is far worse.

“More murders are taking place in what the BJP calls Ramraj than in jungle raj. Murders are happening every day in Patna. What are the police and administration doing? Nobody knows,” Rabri Devi said.

She demanded that the government give a clear answer in the House on the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Rabri Devi leveled serious allegations against the ruling alliance, claiming that criminals were operating under political protection.

“Are those in power blind, or are crimes being deliberately committed under the protection of the government?” she asked.

She asserted that despite the continuous incidents of murder, the government has shown no seriousness, neither responding in the House nor taking concrete steps to control crime.

Apart from law and order, Rabri Devi also raised concerns over the state's financial condition.

She alleged that the state treasury is empty, yet the government is avoiding discussion on the issue in the Assembly.

According to her, the NDA government has failed on both fronts - ensuring public safety and managing the state's finances.

The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is currently underway and will continue till February 27.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Rabri Devi's sharp remarks are seen as a strategic attempt to corner and embarrass the ruling NDA during this crucial session.

As of now, no official response has been issued by the NDA government or its spokespersons regarding Rabri Devi's allegations.