Mefron Technologies Raises Maiden Private Equity Round From Motilal Oswal Principal Investments And India SME Investments

MENAFN - GetNews) Mefron Technologies has raised its first private equity investment from Motilal Oswal Principal Investments and India SME Investments. The company will use this money to expand its factory capacity, improve automation, and grow its business in India and overseas, especially in Europe and North America. Mefron makes and assembles electronic products for global customers in areas such as biometric devices, access control systems, personal electronics, and electric vehicles.

Founded in 2022, Mefron Technologies is an electronics design and manufacturing services (EMS) provider offering end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Its services include PCB assembly, tooling, plastic injection molding, box building, and cable and wire-harness manufacturing. The company caters to multiple OEM segments and operates under globally recognized quality standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 13485 for medical electronics, and IATF 16949 for the automotive sector.

According to founder and Director Hiren Bhandari, the company is focused on increasing productivity and delivery reliability by deploying a high level of automation aligned with Industry 5.0 principles, supported by proprietary operational software. These initiatives are aimed at addressing two persistent challenges within the Indian EMS ecosystem manufacturing yield and on-time delivery.

Motilal Oswal Principal Investments and India SME Investments bring deep sector experience in scaling niche and technology-driven manufacturing platforms. Motilal Oswal has previously backed leading EMS players such as Dixon Technologies and VVDN Technologies. India SME Investments has supported several manufacturing and infrastructure-led businesses, including Simpolo Ceramics, SBL Energy, and Venus Pipes & Tubes.

Commenting on the funding, founder and Director Bhavyen Bhandari said the investment reflects strong confidence in Mefron's manufacturing depth and its long-term potential to emerge as a leading electronics manufacturing platform in India.

Highlighting the broader sector outlook, Mitin Jain, Founder and Managing Director of India SME Investments, noted that while government policies, ecosystem development, and market demand are creating strong tailwinds for electronics manufacturing in India, Mefron stands out because of its proven design and ODM capabilities. He added that the absence of such capabilities typically results in sustained margin pressure for many EMS players.

Mefron currently serves OEM customers across grooming and personal-care devices, mobile accessories, access-control systems, biometric devices, and electric-vehicle applications. The company exports to more than 30 countries and also operates subsidiaries in China and Singapore to support global sourcing and supply chain operations.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to expand manufacturing capacity, further strengthen automation-led processes, and accelerate business development initiatives. Mefron also plans to advance its international growth strategy, with a focused expansion into European and North American markets.