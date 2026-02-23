Moph Launches Child, Elderly, And Road Traffic Injury Preventive Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health, MoPH, has launched three national preventive guidelines aimed at strengthening safety and public health in the State of Qatar. These include the National Preventive Guidelines for Child Injuries, the National Preventive Guidelines for Injuries among the elderly, and the National Preventive Guidelines for Road Traffic Injuries for 2026.

The guidelines are the result of multi-sectoral collaboration and are grounded in evidence-based practices. They provide a comprehensive framework for identifying both common and less visible risks within the community, enabling the implementation of timely and effective measures to enhance safety.

Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, stated:“These guidelines represent a national commitment to protecting the health and safety of every individual in Qatar. Through these carefully developed and comprehensive guidelines, we are taking important steps to reduce preventable injuries, promote public health, and build a safer future for all.”

National Preventive Guidelines for Child Injuries

National Preventive Guidelines for Injuries among the elderly

National Preventive Guidelines for Road Traffic Injuries

Dr Mohamed Al Thani emphasised that the launch of the national preventive guidelines marks a significant milestone in Qatar's ongoing efforts to protect and promote public health, noting that they play a key role in raising awareness, improving safety, and strengthening prevention across the community.

The National Preventive Guidelines for Child Injuries aim to proactively address both apparent and hidden risks that threaten children, and to create child-friendly environments that reduce physical hazards, ensuring safe and healthy growth and development.

The guidelines provide awareness-raising advice on preventing falls in schools, homes, public playgrounds and shopping malls, including when using shopping trolleys. They also address the prevention of poisoning and drowning, whether at beaches or swimming pools, as well as the prevention of burns, vehicle-related injuries, road-use injuries, heat stress, and sunstroke.

The National Preventive Guidelines for Injuries among the elderly focus on reducing the risks they face, as traumatic brain injuries resulting from falls and other preventable incidents are among the most common causes of injury in this group, often leading to long-term disability or death. By increasing awareness and applying preventive strategies, these guidelines seek to increase“healthy life years” for people aged 65 and above, in line with the goals of the National Health Strategy 2024–2030.

The National Preventive Guidelines for Road Traffic Injuries include an overview of the epidemiology of road traffic injuries in Qatar, an explanation of their burden, and a clarification of the objectives of the national preventive guidelines for road traffic injuries. They also set out a range of recommendations related to the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.