Microfluidics Research Report 2026-2035: A $20.73 Billion Market By 2030 With Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Dolomite, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, And Fluidigm Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Integration of Microfluidics in Drug Delivery Systems Adoption of Microfluidics in Clinical Diagnostics Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research Applications Development of Industrial and Environmental Microfluidics Solutions Advancement in High-Precision Fluid Manipulation Technologies
Companies Featured
- Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories Fluidigm Corporation Dolomite Microfluidics PerkinElmer, Inc. Sphere Fluidics Limited Micronit Micro Technologies B.V. Fluigent Elveflow Cellix Ltd. Microliquid S.L. Biosurfit S.A. FlowJEM uFluidix QuantWave Technologies Inc. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Abaxis, Inc. OPKO Health, Inc. Abbott Stamm
Microfluidics Market
