Microfluidics Research Report 2026-2035: A $20.73 Billion Market By 2030 With Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Dolomite, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, And Fluidigm Leading

The microfluidics market is poised for significant growth, projected to surge from $10.33 billion in 2025 to $11.89 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 15%, and further expected to reach $20.73 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increased lab-on-a-chip research, demand for miniaturized diagnostics, pharmaceutical R&D adoption, and expansion in clinical testing and device advancements.

Key developments include the adoption of microfluidics in point-of-care diagnostics, personalized medicine, polymer-based microfluidics, and high-throughput screening integrated with IoT and smart labs. Notable trends foresee microfluidics intertwining with drug delivery, clinical diagnostics, industrial solutions, and precision fluid manipulation technologies.

Clinical studies on cell-based therapies have underscored the utility of microfluidics, notably advancing biomanufacturing for drug, gene, and cell therapies. In July 2023, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy reported a 58% increase in non-oncology gene therapy trials, highlighting microfluidics' role in this domain.

Major players are innovating with lab-on-a-chip devices to enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce processing times. An exemplar is Takara Bio's launch of a dissolvable microfluidic lentiviral transduction enhancer in March 2024, offering improved gene delivery for therapy applications and simplifying experimental setups.

Corporate activities reflect the sector's dynamism. In January 2025, bioMerieux acquired SpinChip Diagnostics ASA for USD 0.15 billion, aiming to expand its microfluidics-driven diagnostic capabilities leveraging SpinChip's advanced technology for rapid, sensitive testing.

Notable companies shaping the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Fluidigm Corporation, among others. North America emerges as both the largest and fastest-growing region, with significant contributions also expected from Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The market's scope encompasses molecular sensors, DNA analysis, cell separation, and more, driven by direct sales and services offered to consumers. The revenue figures reflect consumption values within designated geographies, covering a range of regions like Australia, China, France, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Material: Silicon-Based, Glass-Based, Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Technology: Droplet-Based, Continuous-Flow, Digital, Paper-Based, Centrifugal, Organ-on-a-Chip Platforms Application: Industrial and Environmental, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research, Analysis, Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

Subsegments:



Silicon-Based: Bulk Micromachined, Silicon-on-Insulator, Nano-Structured Silicon

Glass-Based: Borosilicate, Fused Silica, Soda-Lime Glass Polymer-Based: PDMS, PMMA, Polycarbonate

Key Companies Mentioned: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Sphere Fluidics Limited, among others.



Key Attributes:

