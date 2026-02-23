403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Karachi Leaves Girl Dead, Two Injured
(MENAFN) In Karachi, a tragic traffic accident left a young girl dead and two others injured when an oil tanker collided with a motorcycle on Monday, according to reports from rescue authorities.
Rescue 1122 stated that the incident occurred in the Korangi district, where the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while two additional individuals sustained injuries.
Police reported that the tanker driver fled the scene following the collision, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. Rescue teams transported the deceased and injured victims to a nearby hospital for medical care and further treatment.
Rescue 1122 stated that the incident occurred in the Korangi district, where the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while two additional individuals sustained injuries.
Police reported that the tanker driver fled the scene following the collision, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. Rescue teams transported the deceased and injured victims to a nearby hospital for medical care and further treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment