Kuwait Issues Decree Amending Nat'l Military Service Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Armed Forces announced on Monday the issuance of Decree-Law No. 9 of 2026, introducing amendments to Law No. 20 of 2015 on national military service.
In a press statement, the Armed Forces said the amendments aim to further develop the legislative framework governing national service in line with practical requirements and to address observations that emerged during implementation.
The changes seek to remedy legislative and procedural gaps that had led to delays in processing certain transactions and difficulties in handling cases not explicitly covered under the original law.
The decree is intended to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the law's application, accelerate procedures, and strike a balance between the public interest and the rights and obligations of those subject to service.
Under the amendments, national military service will apply to all Kuwaiti males upon reaching the age of 18, starting with those born on January 1, 2012. All individuals born before that date are exempt, and any procedures taken in violation of this provision will be canceled.
The revisions also stipulate that employed conscripts will retain their salaries, allowances, and bonuses during their service, with the service period counted toward their total years of employment.
Additional provisions include exempting an only son from service, extending the registration deadline from 60 to 180 days after turning 18, and aligning Kuwait Oil Company firefighters with exemptions granted to the Kuwait Fire Force.
The amendments authorize the National Military Service Authority to assign conscripts to four sectors: the Kuwait Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Kuwait National Guard, and the Kuwait Fire Force. (end)
