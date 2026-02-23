Advantest Grapples With Cyberattack Disrupting Operations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Advantest Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor testing equipment, has disclosed that a ransomware attack has disrupted parts of its internal network, prompting containment measures and raising concerns across the global chip supply chain.

The Tokyo-listed company said it detected unauthorised access to its systems on 15 February Japan Standard Time and swiftly moved to isolate affected servers. Several internal systems were taken offline as a precaution while forensic investigations were launched. Advantest has not publicly detailed the scale of data exposure or the identity of the attackers but confirmed that operations at some sites were impacted.

Advantest occupies a critical position in the semiconductor ecosystem. Its test systems are widely used by chipmakers to verify performance and reliability before products are shipped to customers. Major foundries and integrated device manufacturers depend on such equipment to ensure yields and quality standards, making any disruption potentially significant for production schedules.

Company executives indicated that business continuity protocols were activated immediately after the intrusion was detected. External cybersecurity specialists were engaged to assist with incident response, and law enforcement authorities were notified in line with regulatory requirements. While some systems were temporarily suspended, Advantest stated that it is working to restore operations in stages and is assessing any financial impact.

Shares in Advantest fluctuated in Tokyo trading following the disclosure, reflecting investor sensitivity to cyber risks in a sector already strained by geopolitical tensions and tight capacity. Analysts said that while semiconductor fabrication facilities themselves were not directly affected, delays in testing equipment maintenance, software support or calibration services could have knock-on effects if the outage proves prolonged.

The attack underscores the increasing vulnerability of high-technology manufacturers to ransomware campaigns. Cybersecurity firms have documented a rise in attacks targeting industrial and supply chain entities, where operational downtime can create pressure to pay extortion demands. Semiconductor companies, with complex global networks and valuable intellectual property, present attractive targets.

Advantest, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Tokyo, has expanded through acquisitions and international operations, serving customers across Asia, North America and Europe. Its systems are integral to advanced chip development, including processors used in artificial intelligence, automotive electronics and telecommunications infrastructure. Any interruption in its support services can ripple through production lines that rely on precise testing regimes.

Industry observers note that supply chain resilience has become a strategic priority for governments and corporations alike. Disruptions during the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in chip production, prompting investment in new fabrication plants and diversification of suppliers. Cybersecurity has since become a central pillar of that resilience strategy, with regulators urging companies to strengthen defences and disclosure practices.

Advantest's disclosure follows a series of cyber incidents affecting technology and manufacturing groups worldwide. Ransomware gangs have increasingly adopted double-extortion tactics, encrypting systems while also threatening to leak stolen data. Companies often face a delicate balance between transparency, legal obligations and operational security when communicating details of such breaches.

Cybersecurity specialists stress that early detection and swift isolation are critical in limiting damage. In its statement, Advantest said it had confirmed the presence of ransomware and immediately restricted network connections to prevent lateral movement. The company added that it is reviewing backup systems and data integrity to ensure safe restoration.

Customers are closely monitoring developments. Semiconductor manufacturers operate on tight production cycles, particularly in advanced nodes where testing equipment must be precisely calibrated. Even short interruptions can disrupt downstream assembly and packaging operations. However, analysts cautioned that the ultimate impact will depend on how quickly Advantest can resume full service capabilities.

Financial disclosures indicate that Advantest has benefited from robust demand tied to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Orders for advanced test systems have grown alongside investments in leading-edge chips. Any sustained operational setback could weigh on revenue recognition if shipments or installations are delayed.

The broader chip industry has faced mounting security challenges as digitisation accelerates. Equipment vendors maintain remote service connections to client facilities, creating additional exposure points if not properly secured. Governments in Japan, the United States and Europe have emphasised cybersecurity standards in critical infrastructure sectors, including semiconductors, recognising their strategic importance.

