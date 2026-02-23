Iranian President Affirms Commitment To Peace And Stability In The Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country is committed to peace and stability in the region and that recent Iranian-US nuclear negotiations yielded encouraging signals.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals. However, we continue to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario," the Iranian president said on X on Saturday.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministerآ Abbas Araghchiآ said that he would likely meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, for a new round of negotiations, according to (IRNA) news agency.

On Tuesday, Geneva hosted the second round of talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program, following a previous round in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 6