Iranian President Affirms Commitment To Peace And Stability In The Region
"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals. However, we continue to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario," the Iranian president said on X on Saturday.
On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministerآ Abbas Araghchiآ said that he would likely meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, for a new round of negotiations, according to (IRNA) news agency.
On Tuesday, Geneva hosted the second round of talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program, following a previous round in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 6
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment