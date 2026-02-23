Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian President Affirms Commitment To Peace And Stability In The Region


2026-02-23 04:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country is committed to peace and stability in the region and that recent Iranian-US nuclear negotiations yielded encouraging signals.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals. However, we continue to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario," the Iranian president said on X on Saturday.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministerآ Abbas Araghchiآ said that he would likely meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, for a new round of negotiations, according to (IRNA) news agency.

On Tuesday, Geneva hosted the second round of talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program, following a previous round in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 6

MENAFN23022026000067011011ID1110775420



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search