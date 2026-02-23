403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Japanese Emperor On Birthday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito on the occasion of his birthday.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Japanese Emperor long-lasting health and well-being. (end)
ahm
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Japanese Emperor long-lasting health and well-being. (end)
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment