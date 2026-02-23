403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Unable to Secure US, G7 Backing to restrict Russian Oil Exports
(MENAFN) The European Union has not succeeded in rallying the United States or other G7 members behind a coordinated plan to tighten restrictions on Russian oil exports under its proposed 20th sanctions package, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
A Brussels-based diplomat, speaking to TASS, said EU officials had introduced the initiative to Washington and fellow G7 capitals as part of broader efforts to intensify measures aimed at limiting the transport and servicing of Russian crude shipments.
"The EU presented to the US and G7 its plan to fully prohibit European businesses from transporting Russian oil and providing any kind of maintenance, supply, financing and insurance services to tankers that transport Russian oil, no matter what flag they are flying. The European Commission invited partners to impose similar restrictions on their companies. The United States refused," the diplomat said.
The same source added that he "does not exclude the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms."
He further noted: "Other G7 partners said that joining the EU sanctions was possible but stopped short of giving any clear promises,"
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Russia has become the most heavily sanctioned country globally, overtaking nations such as Iran, Syria and North Korea.
Sanctions-monitoring databases indicate that more than 16,500 measures have been enacted against Moscow, targeting individuals, corporations, ships and aircraft as part of the international response.
A Brussels-based diplomat, speaking to TASS, said EU officials had introduced the initiative to Washington and fellow G7 capitals as part of broader efforts to intensify measures aimed at limiting the transport and servicing of Russian crude shipments.
"The EU presented to the US and G7 its plan to fully prohibit European businesses from transporting Russian oil and providing any kind of maintenance, supply, financing and insurance services to tankers that transport Russian oil, no matter what flag they are flying. The European Commission invited partners to impose similar restrictions on their companies. The United States refused," the diplomat said.
The same source added that he "does not exclude the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms."
He further noted: "Other G7 partners said that joining the EU sanctions was possible but stopped short of giving any clear promises,"
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Russia has become the most heavily sanctioned country globally, overtaking nations such as Iran, Syria and North Korea.
Sanctions-monitoring databases indicate that more than 16,500 measures have been enacted against Moscow, targeting individuals, corporations, ships and aircraft as part of the international response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment