Mexican Forces Kill Seven Members of CJNG in Big Operation
(MENAFN) Seven members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), including the group’s leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” were killed in a Sunday military operation in the western state of Jalisco, according to the Mexican Defense Ministry.
The operation, conducted by the Mexican Army Special Forces in coordination with the National Intelligence Center and the Attorney General's Office, targeted Tapalpa, a known CJNG stronghold. Multiple aircraft from the Mexican Air Force and units from the National Guard were deployed with the goal of apprehending Oseguera.
According to the ministry: "During this operation, Mexican military personnel were attacked, and in defense of their physical integrity, they repelled the aggression. This resulted in four members of the 'CJNG' criminal group dying at the scene and three others being severely wounded, who lost their lives during their airlift to Mexico City. Among the latter is Ruben 'N' (alias Mencho); however, the corresponding authorities will be in charge of the forensic activities to confirm his identification."
In addition to the fatalities, two other cartel members were captured, and authorities seized numerous weapons and armored vehicles, including rocket launchers capable of targeting aircraft.
Three members of the Special Forces were injured during the operation and were transported to medical facilities in Mexico City for treatment.
