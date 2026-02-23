KPN Presents Annual Report 2025: Value Of Connection
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
On 15 April 2026, KPN will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, at which the Integrated Annual Report 2025 amongst other items will be discussed. The agenda will be published shortly.
The Integrated Annual Report 2025 is available online on the interactive website annualreport2025
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: KPN presents Annual Report 2025: Value of Connection
23/02/2026
KPN-N
Attachment
-
KPN presents Annual Report 2025 Value of Connection
Legal Disclaimer:
