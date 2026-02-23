Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPN Presents Annual Report 2025: Value Of Connection


2026-02-23 02:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") publishes its 2025 Annual Report: Value of Connection. In a year marked by strong focus on digitalization, AI, resilience and sustainability, KPN once again delivered solid results. Supported by growth across all segments, continued investments in fiber, 5G, cybersecurity and further improvements in customer service, KPN remains firmly on track to deliver on its ambitions. The Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the CSRD guidelines.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
On 15 April 2026, KPN will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, at which the Integrated Annual Report 2025 amongst other items will be discussed. The agenda will be published shortly.

The Integrated Annual Report 2025 is available online on the interactive website annualreport2025

Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: KPN presents Annual Report 2025: Value of Connection
23/02/2026
KPN-N

Attachment

  • KPN presents Annual Report 2025 Value of Connection

MENAFN23022026004107003653ID1110775127



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

