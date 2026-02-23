Right To Information Or Right To Delay? The Ground Reality In Bajaur And Beyond

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

RTI (Right to Information) law was enacted with the aim of ensuring transparency and accountability in public institutions and empowering citizens so they can obtain authentic information regarding government affairs, development funds, recruitments, and policy decisions.

In Pakistan, at the federal level, citizens have the legal right to seek information under the Right of Access to Information Act, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this right is guaranteed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act.

Through this law, not only can corruption be curbed, but ordinary citizens, journalists, and social activists can also monitor government actions and play an effective role in making the system more transparent, accountable, and people-friendly.

Also Read: Bomb Threats, No FIR: Charsadda Journalists Left Exposed Amid Rising Fears in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

However, in practice, the situation appears quite the opposite. In most government departments, neither are information officers properly appointed nor is there an effective public relations system in place.

Unnecessary delays in responding to RTI applications, complete silence, or the provision of incomplete information have become common practice. In some instances, there have also been complaints of informal pressure being exerted on journalists, which undermines the spirit of the law.

According to senior investigative journalist Lihaz Ali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the biggest obstacle to access to information in the newly merged districts is local administrative officials.

He says that a major reason for not providing information is the inactive government machinery and the old traditional system prevalent there, which is based more on delaying tactics than on transparency and accountability.

Lihaz Ali further explains that the absence of an information officer is not, in itself, the biggest hurdle, as the head of the relevant department can provide information.

However, they often resort to delay or provide information under recommendation or pressure. Even when information is shared, it is often incomplete or unclear.

According to him, the right to access information is enshrined in the Constitution, but its effective implementation remains a challenge.

Mian Arshad Ali, a local journalist from Bajaur, shared that his journalistic experience there has been quite bitter. According to him, some government officials attempt to pressure journalists instead of providing information.

He submitted RTI applications four to five times, but the information was either obtained after filing an appeal with the commission or after repeatedly visiting government offices.

Similarly, journalist Waheed Tajik from North Radio says that most departments in the tribal districts are not fully aware of the RTI law. In his view, this situation is the result of inadequate preparation during the merger process.

In most departments, there is neither a Public Information Officer nor a Public Relations Officer, which leads to confusion and hesitation in providing access to information.

On the other hand, government departments maintain that under the RTI law, all officers are bound to provide information. However, ground realities present a different picture.

This situation highlights that despite the existence of the RTI law, a strong administrative structure, trained officers, and an active information management system are essential for its effective implementation.

The question still remains: Is RTI truly empowering citizens and journalists in Bajaur and other newly merged districts, or has the law been reduced to mere paperwork and files? A clear answer to this question has yet to emerge.