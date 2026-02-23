Samantha: ROFL Was Actually Coined After Me!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Samantha, who recently opened up to her fans and followers on Instagram, has, in a lighter vein, disclosed that the acronym 'ROFL' (which stands for Roll On the Floor Laughing) was actually coined after her.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, Samantha put out a video that showed her laughing uncontrollably, even as she rolled on the floor. She posted this video in response to the question, "What is the most funniest thing about yourself?" and said, "ROFL was actually coined after me."

On a more serious note, the actress, while responding to another question on how she felt while reading comments on social media that might be positive or negative, replied, "Praise doesn't move me. Trolls don't either. But if you bring negativity into my home, I will block you. The same way I keep my space clean, being blocked doesn't mean you affected me. It just means you are not welcome here."

Meanwhile, the actress on Sunday announced that her eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' would release on May 15 this year.

Samantha updated the netizens about the release date of her next project with a social media post.

"See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu...#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026 #MiBonMay15th #MiB (sic)," the actress said.

For the unaware, the makers of the eagerly awaited film first unveiled the gripping first look poster of the film in January.

Samantha shared that the world of“Maa Inti Bangaaram”, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, would be rooted and emotional.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me," she said.

Samantha added,“The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

“Maa Inti Bangaaram” has been backed by Samantha, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures, along with husband Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu.