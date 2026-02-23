Sunny Varkey Contributes AED 100M To Awqaf Abu Dhabi's“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative



The“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative promotes endowment (waqf) as a catalyst for sustainable social development The initiative aligns with the Year of Family, reinforcing shared responsibility for orphan care

Abu Dhabi, February 2026: Sunny Varkey has contributed AED 100 million in support of Awqaf Abu Dhabi's“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

This step reflects Sunny Varkey's long-standing record of philanthropy and giving, as the founder of the Varkey Foundation, renowned for its charitable work in the field of education. It also aligns with the Varkey family's commitment to fulfilling their responsibility toward the community and with their global mission to empower education.

The endowment serves as a sustainable platform to ensure that orphans have access to quality educational opportunities that enhance their social integration, strengthen their economic empowerment, and enable them to lead dignified lives.

The contribution further underscores the broad response generated by the campaign, which coincides with the Year of the Family, demonstrating how all segments of UAE society stand together as one family in support of orphans and reinforcing the values of social solidarity.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, said:“We are proud to support the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans, an inspiring initiative that reflects the UAE's global leadership in compassion, sustainability, and long-term social development. This forward-looking model of giving ensures that support for orphans is not temporary, but enduring, providing dignity, stability, and opportunity for generations to come.

Giving has always been at the heart of our family's values. Through this endowment, we hope orphaned children will grow up with security, access to quality education, and the confidence to dream of a brighter future. Education remains the fundamental pillar of a sustainable and prosperous society. By empowering young people with knowledge and opportunity, we not only transform individual lives, but also contribute to the advancement of the nation.

We commend Awqaf Abu Dhabi for its leadership in developing innovative endowment models that deliver lasting social impact, and we are honored to collaborate on this noble national initiative that embodies the values of solidarity and social cohesion that distinguish the United Arab Emirates.”

Sunny Varkey is widely recognised for his global contributions to education and philanthropy including the GEMS Education – Global Teacher Prize initiative. His work has consistently focused on creating scalable, sustainable solutions that expand access to learning and improve quality of life for underserved communities worldwide.

Launched on 18 February 2026, the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding belief in supporting orphans through an integrated network of families and institutions. The initiative seeks to revive and strengthen waqf as a tool for social development and sustainability, while encouraging broad community participation and supporting a balanced, cohesive society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.

About The Varkey Foundation believes every child deserves a vibrant, stimulating learning environment that awakens and supports their full potential. The foundation believes nothing is more important to achieving this than the passion and quality of teachers. They support global teaching capacity and seed excellence and innovation in the next generation of educators. They also founded the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize to shine a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world.

About GEMS Education:

GEMS Education is one of the world's leading private K-12 education providers, educating more than 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents. Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organization, guided by its visionary Founder and Chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy CEO). With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world's top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector. Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.