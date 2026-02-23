Ameritec IPS Announces Qamchain Post-Quantum Blockchain And QB-CURE Biometric Wallet, Upgrading The HEWE Ecosystem For The Quantum Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Houston-based company behind the HEWE token and AmChain blockchain is rebuilding its infrastructure from the ground up with quantum-resistant security, while launching a biometric wallet designed to make stolen recovery phrases useless.









HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameritec IPS, the U.S.-based cybersecurity and blockchain company that developed the HEWE (Health and Wealth) digital asset ecosystem and its underlying AmChain blockchain, has announced the upcoming launch of two new products designed to bring post-quantum security to its platform. The first is QAmChain, a quantum-resistant evolution of the company's existing AmChain network. The second is QB-CURE Wallet, a biometric-secured digital wallet that pairs facial authentication with post-quantum encryption to protect user funds even if recovery credentials are compromised. Both products will be accessible through the HEWE ecosystem portal at

The announcement marks a significant evolution for the HEWE ecosystem, which has grown from a health-focused walking rewards platform into a broader blockchain infrastructure that includes token listings on exchanges like LBank, the AmChain MasterCard for real-world crypto spending, and a growing user base across its HEWE CLUB app. With QAmChain and QB-CURE Wallet, Ameritec IPS is now positioning the ecosystem for the next frontier in blockchain security: the quantum computing era.

From AmChain to QAmChain: A Full Rebuild

Ameritec IPS isn't adding a security patch to AmChain and calling it done. The company is rebuilding the protocol entirely.

AmChain, the Proof-of-Authority blockchain that currently powers the HEWE ecosystem, will transition fully into QAmChain. The upgrade embeds quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms at every architectural layer: transaction validation, consensus mechanism, validator node infrastructure, and cryptographic key management. This isn't a retrofit. The quantum-safe security is the architecture itself.

"Rather than applying post-quantum patches to legacy systems, Ameritec IPS has engineered QAmChain from the ground up, securing every architectural layer against future quantum threats," the company stated.

The ecosystem's digital assets are migrating with it. Q-AMC, the native coin and Q-HEWE a token that powers everything from walking rewards to exchange trading and the AmChain MasterCard, will evolve into Q-HEWE, Q- AMC. Ameritec IPS says the migration is designed so that existing holders on LBank and other platforms experience full continuity while gaining the security benefits of the upgraded chain.

QAmChain is built to support decentralized finance, digital payments, smart contracts, and enterprise-level deployment, extending the use cases well beyond the HEWE ecosystem's original health-and-wellness focus.





QB-CURE Wallet: Fixing Crypto's Oldest Security Hole

The second product in the announcement tackles a problem that doesn't need a quantum computer to exploit. It's already costing the crypto industry billions.

In today's wallets, a recovery phrase is the master key to everything. If someone gets those 12 or 24 recovery phrase, they can drain every token, every coin, instantly. No confirmation. No fraud alert. No reversal. Phishing operations have turned recovery phrase theft into an entire underground economy, and the industry's best answer for over a decade has been "keep your phrase safe."





QB-CURE Wallet changes that equation.

The wallet introduces what Ameritec IPS calls Identity-Bound Recovery Security. Restoring access to a QB-CURE wallet requires two things working together: the verified recovery phrase and encrypted facial biometric authentication. One without the other gets you nowhere. Even if a hacker runs a successful phishing attack and collects your recovery credentials, they still can't access the wallet without passing biometric verification.

The wallet's security stack includes post-quantum encryption, quantum-safe private key storage, AI-powered intrusion monitoring, anti-phishing safeguards, and secure identity-linked asset restoration. It removes the single point of failure that has haunted crypto custody since the first wallet was built.

A Unified Quantum-Safe Ecosystem

Together, the two products form a vertically integrated security layer for the entire HEWE ecosystem. QAmChain provides the quantum-secure blockchain infrastructure. QB-CURE Wallet provides the quantum-secure custody layer. Q-HEWE and Q-AMC are the upgraded digital assets running on top. For users who currently earn HEWE tokens through the walking rewards app, trade on LBank or Coinstore, or spend through the AmChain MasterCard, the upgrade means the entire chain of activity will sit on post-quantum security.

The rollout will happen in phases. Ameritec IPS has confirmed plans for validator node programs, developer integrations, enterprise security partnerships, and institutional blockchain deployment. Additional technical disclosures and participation frameworks are expected in the coming weeks.

For Ameritec IPS, the message is clear: the HEWE ecosystem that started with a simple idea, rewarding people for walking, is evolving into quantum-safe blockchain infrastructure built for what's coming next.

About Ameritec IPS

Ameritec IPS is a U.S.-based technology and cybersecurity company and the developer of the HEWE (Health and Wealth) digital asset ecosystem. The company built and operates the AmChain blockchain, the HEWE and AMC tokens, the HEWE CLUB rewards app, and the AmChain MasterCard. Ameritec IPS focuses on blockchain infrastructure, AI-driven security systems, and post-quantum cryptographic innovation. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Name: Ameritec IPS

Email: ...

Website:

X:

IG:

YouTube: @heweofficial?si=ibgtqZg3JdyCt_zL

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: