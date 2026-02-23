'Not For Those Who Abuse PM Modi': Rajasthan Ex-BJP MP Takes Back Blankets From Muslim Women (WATCH)

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, BJP leader and former MP from Rajasthan's Tonk Sawai Madhopur, sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing him turning away Muslim women during a blanket distribution drive. Singh, who was MP from 2014 to 2024, is heard telling the women that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to blankets.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said that Jaunapuria insulted and withdrew a blanket from Muslim woman after asking her name and learning about her religion.

"A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable," Jully said, alleging discrimination.

Supriya Shrinate, chairperson for Congress's social media wing, also shared the video and said the former MP is petty. "People were right in protesting. They should have thrown the blanket on his face," she said on X.

In the purported video clip, Jaunapuria is heard saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket.

Later in the video, some people are seen confronting the BJP leader over refusing blankets to Muslim women. They are seen telling him the women had been waiting for hours before being asked to leave empty-handed. Singh replied that he did not want to argue before leaving the spot. Singh has claimed that he was distributing blankets in a personal capacity and no government funds were used.

BJP के पूर्व सांसद सुखवीर सिंह जौनपुरिया टोंक में कम्बल वितरण कररहे थेतभी उन्होंने एक गरीब मुस्लिम महिला को बेइज़्ज़त कर उसका कंबल वापस ले लिया असल में तो दिल और विचारों से दरिद्र यह छोटे और घिनौने मन का आदमी ख़ुद हैसही विरोध किया लोगों ने, मुँह पे दे मारना चाहिए था कंबल twitter/q9VB2heasr

- Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2026

Local residents alleged that blankets were initially handed out to women on Sunday afternoon but were later taken back once their religious identities were disclosed.

Jaunapuria has not issued any public response to the allegations.