Kim Jong Un Re-Elected As Leader Of North Korea's Ruling Party

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea confirmed Kim Jong Un's re-election as party secretary, with the central committee members also appointed.

North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported that internal party rules were amended, although specific details of the changes were not disclosed.

International analysts view Kim's re-election as a sign of consolidated power and an intention to continue current domestic and foreign policies.

Kim Jong Un has led the Workers' Party since 2011, maintaining strict control over both political and military structures in North Korea.

The Workers' Party congress is a key event where major policy directions and leadership positions are confirmed, reflecting the centralization of power in Pyongyang.

The reaffirmation of Kim Jong Un's leadership underscores the stability of his rule and signals continuity in North Korea's political and strategic direction.