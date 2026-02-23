403
Winter Storm Forces Flight Cancellations in New York
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency Sunday as a powerful winter storm bore down on the northeastern United States, grounding hundreds of flights and triggering sweeping travel bans across three states.
The restrictions, which took effect at 9 p.m. Sunday (0200 GMT), bar vehicles from city roads until 12 p.m. Monday (1700 GMT). Across the Hudson River, New Jersey moved in lockstep, prohibiting travel across streets, bridges, and highways. Connecticut has also activated a state of emergency, bringing the total number of affected states to three as the storm cuts a path through the region.
Forecasters warn the storm could rank among the most severe to strike New York City in recent memory, with snowfall projections of 12 to 18 inches and wind gusts reaching 55 mph, according to local media reports.
The fallout at regional airports has been severe. Data from flight-tracking platform FlightAware shows that two-thirds of all inbound flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport have been scrapped, alongside 302 outbound departures and 95 delayed flights. LaGuardia Airport recorded 243 cancellations and 122 delays, while Newark Airport in New Jersey logged 195 canceled flights and 106 holdovers — pushing the regional total well past 700 disrupted flights.
Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as conditions were expected to deteriorate through the night.
