Human Capital Fuels Qatar's Knowledge Economy: Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's bet on human capital as the engine of its economic diversification is drawing strong endorsement from global industry. Walid Sheta, president of Schneider Electric's Middle East & Africa region, says the country has built an innovation ecosystem that is already attracting talent and accelerating the adoption of digital and sustainable technologies - in some cases faster than mature Western markets.

Walid Sheta, president of Middle East & Africa region at Schneider Electric, described his company as“the most local of global companies,” noting that“without any regulations, we already invest in the capital, in the human capital, in whatever country we operate in.”

Sheta explained that Schneider Electric collaborates with universities to prepare students for future technologies.“We are collaborating with many universities...to make sure that we nurture all the talents for the technologies of the future, the digitalisation, software, and hardware that are necessary to our industry.”

According to Sheta, similar initiatives are underway in Qatar:“We are proud to have different initiatives with many of our global customers to make sure that we are bringing the competencies that are necessary for the industrial revolution toward digitalisation and sustainability to Qatar's economy,” he said.

Asked about the importance of youth development, Sheta underscored how Schneider Electric prioritises the elements of upskilling the youth to many countries, including Qatar. He also noted that the company's initiatives are designed to build competencies in digitalisation and sustainability.

He said,“Talent love to be in a place that is welcoming and nurturing new technologies. In Doha, the company is welcoming to talents and to technology, and it's open for modern evolution of technology, so the innovators, they will come naturally to a place where the openness and the ecosystem to innovate is present.”

Sheta emphasised that this type of ecosystem immediately creates innovation:“I believe that Qatar is equipped with this ecosystem that will nurture innovation. It is, most probably, happening already, at least in our field.”

Asked to share his views on how the company balances tradition and modernity, Sheta said:“I see that happening across Gulf countries, where advancing toward the future is accelerating, where adopting technology and having a new way of life is something that is happening on the ground, while holding all of the wonderful traditions that we have here in the GCC.”

Sheta added:“I truly believe that we can accommodate both and even do so faster than in other countries where we operated. When I look at this outcome in the 21st century, I believe we are very well geared up. In fact, in Qatar and other Gulf countries, we have evolved and adopted technology even faster than the old continent, while, of course, keeping the tradition. And Qatar is a living example of that.”

human capital economic diversification Walid Sheta