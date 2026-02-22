Crypto News Today : Pepeto Presale Hits $7.28M As XRP Price Dips And Elon Musk Confirms X Money Crypto Launch

Pepeto just crossed $7.28M raised in presale. That number tells a story most crypto projects can't tell right now. While presales across the board struggle to hit basic targets, Pepeto is 70% filled at $0.000000185 per token with something almost nobody else can show. Three working product demos that investors can test before the full launch. That's not a roadmap promise. That's proof.

PepetoSwap handles cross chain meme coin trades. Pepeto Bridge routes tokens between fragmented ecosystems. Pepeto Exchange is designed as the central hub for the meme economy. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual audits. Zero tax tokenomics. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Binance listing confirmed. Given how the broader market looks right now, the timing of this milestone matters.

"Pepeto was built as infrastructure for a meme economy worth billions but scattered across dozens of chains," said a Pepeto team representative. "Working demos are live. Full launch is coming."

Crypto News Today: Pepeto's Presale Traction Accelerates While XRP Price Drops 60% From Peak

The XRP price is at $1.42 today. That's 60% below its July 2025 high of $3.65 and it just posted its worst February since 2018 with a 30% drop. Analysts at 24/7 Wall Street note XRP has fallen in seven of eleven Februarys since 2014.

ChatGPT projects the XRP price at $2.50 to $3.50 by late 2026 (Yahoo Finance, February 2026 ). Standard Chartered targets $5 to $8. Even the bullish XRP price prediction offers maybe 5x. That's a good trade for large cap holders. But it won't turn a few thousand into generational wealth. Those returns came from six zeros. Not from an $86 billion market cap.

As an example, Pepeto at $0.000000185 reaching just a $185 million market cap delivers 100x. A $7,000 position becomes $700,000. FLOKI hit $3 billion with no swap, no bridge, no exchange. Pepeto has all three as working demos plus dual audits and a Binance listing locked in.

Pepeto Positions as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now as Elon Musk's X Money Confirms Crypto Integration

Here's where it gets interesting. Elon Musk confirmed during an xAI All Hands on February 11 that X Money is live in internal testing. Public beta launches within two months (CoinDesk, February 2026 ). X Money is "intended to be the place where all the money is." That means crypto integration into a platform with 600 million users. And whispers are spreading fast that Musk could tweet about Pepeto soon.

Nothing confirmed yet. But that's exactly the point. By the time a Musk tweet drops, the presale is either filled or the price has already moved. The people who made fortunes on DOGE didn't buy after Musk posted the Shiba Inu meme. They were already holding. Every major Musk mention in crypto history followed the same pattern. Rumor spreads quietly. Insiders load. Then the tweet hits and the window slams shut overnight.

Pepeto checks every box Musk would notice. Three working demos. $7.28M raised. Binance listing confirmed. Staking at 212% APY adds yield on top of price potential. A $7,000 staked position generates $14,980 yearly. But staking is just the bonus. The real play is getting in at six zeros before any public confirmation turns this from a rumor into a headline (CoinGecko, December 2025).

Elon Musk's X Money will move markets when it launches. But waiting for the confirmed tweet is how you miss the 100x. The asymmetric opportunity sits at $0.000000185 with working infrastructure and 70% filled. Investors who found SHIB and DOGE early didn't wait for the front page. They bought the rumor. That window is open right now. It won't stay open long.

