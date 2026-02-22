Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Pres.: Recent Talks With US Encouraging


2026-02-22 03:30:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the recent talks with the United States have yielded "encouraging" signals.
On his "X" account, Pezeshkian added that the recent negotiations included sharing practical proposals, noting that Iran has made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario.
He indicated that "We continue to closely monitor US actions", affirming that Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region.
Washington is ready for another round of negotiations with Iran on Friday in Geneva if it receives a detailed proposal from Iran about a nuclear deal in the upcoming 48 hours, "Axios" news website reported, citing a senior American official. (end)
mw


MENAFN22022026000071011013ID1110774201



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search