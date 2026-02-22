403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Pres.: Recent Talks With US Encouraging
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the recent talks with the United States have yielded "encouraging" signals.
On his "X" account, Pezeshkian added that the recent negotiations included sharing practical proposals, noting that Iran has made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario.
He indicated that "We continue to closely monitor US actions", affirming that Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region.
Washington is ready for another round of negotiations with Iran on Friday in Geneva if it receives a detailed proposal from Iran about a nuclear deal in the upcoming 48 hours, "Axios" news website reported, citing a senior American official. (end)
mw
On his "X" account, Pezeshkian added that the recent negotiations included sharing practical proposals, noting that Iran has made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario.
He indicated that "We continue to closely monitor US actions", affirming that Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region.
Washington is ready for another round of negotiations with Iran on Friday in Geneva if it receives a detailed proposal from Iran about a nuclear deal in the upcoming 48 hours, "Axios" news website reported, citing a senior American official. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment