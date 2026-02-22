Bitcoin May Rebound To $85K As CME Smart Money Slashes Shorts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) has been signaling a potential bottom as CME futures positioning turns bullish again, a pattern that has preceded notable recoveries in prior cycles. In April 2025, non-commercial traders shifted from net short to net long, and a similar rotation is resurfacing in 2026, raising the odds of a renewed ascent in the weeks ahead. The price action sits near a key technical floor: the 200-week exponential moving average, a long-standing bear-market floor that has defined major drawdowns over the past decade; as of February, that metric hovered around $68,350, giving bulls a critical line in the sand. An oversold RSI adds to the narrative that selling pressure could be abating and a bottoming process may be underway.



The CFTC Commitment of Traders report shows non-commercial traders shifting from net short to net long, with net positions around -1,600 contracts after previously being +1,000.

Historical analogs underscore potential upside: roughly 70% gains after similar unwind events in April 2025 and about 190% gains in 2023 under comparable conditions.

Bitcoin 's defense of the 200-week EMA near $68,350 provides a structural support that could anchor a broader recovery rally.

Analysts have discussed a path toward roughly $85,000 by around April if BTC clears the 100-week EMA and sustains momentum. Despite the favorable setup, the shift is described as a condition, not a signal; a deeper drawdown remains possible, echoing 2022's dip below the 200-week EMA even amid oversold readings.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The unwind of net shorts into longs and the defense of the 200-week EMA support increase the odds of a near-term rebound toward higher targets, including the potential move to $85,000 if trends persist.

Market context: The current positioning sits within a broader framework of liquidity shifts and risk-on sentiment in crypto markets. Moving-average dynamics and derivatives positioning-especially around CME futures-turn into leading indicators for momentum, while macro and ETF flows continue to shape the medium-term trajectory.

Why it matters

The evolving futures posture matters because it signals a potential change in risk tolerance among large traders and institutions. If the pattern holds, it can attract additional buyers who monitor derivatives data and on-chain signals, possibly accelerating a shift from a prolonged drawdown to a more constructive price cycle. For traders, the combination of an oversold RSI, a tested floor at the 200-week EMA, and a history of outsized recoveries after similar unwind events creates a framework for positioning with defined risk and reward trade-offs.

From a market structure perspective, a sustained bounce would impact liquidity and confidence across the ecosystem, influencing miners, developers, and product teams building on Bitcoin. Observers will be watching for confirmation signals beyond the headline shifts-whether BTC can decisively clear resistance bands such as the 100-week EMA and how on-chain activity changes as price action improves. The dynamic underscores how derivatives and macro factors continue to interplay with price discovery in the longest-standing crypto market trend.

Analysts have highlighted the nuanced nature of these signals. Tom McClellan and others have noted that smart-money rotations can precede recoveries, but they do not guarantee them-echoing the caution that traders should maintain disciplined risk management as conditions evolve. The broader takeaway is a heightened awareness that the market may be shifting from a bear-market lull to a more data-driven recovery regime, dependent on how price action responds to macro inputs and on-chain signals in the weeks ahead. For those tracking the narrative, the emergence of a durable bottom would likely hinge on price staying above critical moving averages and on ongoing participation from institutional and professional traders.



Next CFTC COT report release and the evolution of net futures positions on CME.

BTC price action around the 200-week EMA (~$68,350) and a potential break above the 100-week EMA toward higher levels.

The potential climb toward $85,000 by around April if bullish momentum persists. Improvements in the RSI alongside broader liquidity shifts and macro cues that could confirm a durable bottom.



CFTC Commitment of Traders (COT) report for bitcoin futures data:

Bitcoin historical price metric sees $122K 'average return' over 10 months: class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="CoinTelegraph" href="" data-linkid="233844" data-shortcode="true">cointelegraph /news/bitcoin-historical-price-metric-122k-average-return-over-10-months

Bitcoin whales sharks accumulate conditions breakout Santiment: class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="CoinTelegraph" href="" data-linkid="233844" data-shortcode="true">cointelegraph /news/bitcoin-whale-sharks-accumulate-conditions-breakout-santiment Bitcoin crash 60k halfway point crypto bear market:

What to watch nextSources & verificationBitcoin's rebound setup: futures positioning, EMA signals and the path to $85k

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been shaping a potential bottom as CME futures positioning turns bullish again, a pattern that has preceded notable recoveries in prior cycles. In April 2025, non-commercial traders shifted from net short to net long, and a similar rotation is resurfacing in 2026, raising the odds of a renewed ascent in the weeks ahead. The price action sits near a key technical floor: the 200-week exponential moving average, a long-standing bear-market floor that has defined major drawdowns over the past decade; as of February, that metric hovered around $68,350, giving bulls a critical line in the sand. An oversold RSI adds to the narrative that selling pressure could be abating and a bottoming process may be underway.

The shift in speculative positioning is detailed in the CFTC report, which shows net long exposure among non-commercial traders moving back into positive territory after a stretch of net shorts. This cadence - the turning of the tide in futures positioning - has historically preceded multi-week to multi-month reversals, particularly when price remains anchored to major moving averages like the 200-week EMA. In this cycle, the same dynamic is being cited as a setup for a potential run toward higher prices should bullish momentum sustain itself.

Analysts have pointed to historical precedents for context. In the months following similar unwind events, BTC has experienced meaningful gains: around 70% in the wake of the April 2025 shift, and on a prior cycle, as much as 190% in 2023 under comparable futures-market conditions. The emphasis on historical parallels suggests that, if the market can defend the 200-week EMA, a test of higher thresholds becomes plausible. The 200-week EMA has repeatedly served as a floor during deep drawdowns, reinforcing the idea that a durable bottom could form when prices hold above this line. The current setup also aligns with a broader pattern where smart-money participation has historically preceded price recoveries, though no outcome is guaranteed.

One caveat remains central to any bullish interpretation. McClellan and other observers emphasize that the smart-money rotation is a condition rather than a guarantee of higher prices. If the market fails to sustain the rebound, or if macro headwinds intensify, BTC could revisit downside scenarios seen in prior cycles, including a retest of lower levels or a deeper pullback. In the historical context of 2022, BTC dipped below the 200-week EMA despite oversold conditions, underscoring that downside risk can persist even when indicators suggest a potential bottom. As price hovers near the $68k area, traders are weighing the odds of a durable bottom against the risk of a renewed drawdown should momentum falter.

Market watchers are also mindful of how on-chain signals and macro factors interact with price action. A rebound would have implications for risk appetite across the ecosystem, potentially attracting institutions and retail traders alike who aim to capitalize on a multi-week uptrend. If the scenario unfolds as anticipated, a move toward the $85,000 region could materialize by spring, contingent on sustained buying pressure and continued participation from major market players. The narrative continues to be shaped by evolving data: if the RSI remains oversold but begins to turn higher, it could provide an additional layer of validation for bulls; conversely, a renewed wave of selling pressure would complicate the outlook and call into question the durability of any near-term gains.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.