Merz Re-Elected As Germany's CDU Chairman With 91 Pct Of Votes

MENAFN - AzerNews) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was re-elected on Friday as chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), securing 91.17 percent of the delegate votes at a party congress held in Stuttgart,reports citing Xinhua.

The result marked Merz's first re-election as party leader since becoming the Federal Chancellor in June last year.

Addressing the delegates earlier in the day, Merz called for internal unity to support the government's work, stating that "when we are united, we can achieve everything together."

In his speech, Merz stressed his reformist promises and also warned that the world has become rougher and more dangerous.

He also reaffirmed that the CDU would not seek cooperation with the country's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), asserting that the CDU would not allow the AFD to "ruin our country."

Merz's previous re-election in 2024 saw him receive 89.8 percent of the vote.