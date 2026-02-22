Kyrgyzstan Bans Export Of Mineral Fertilizers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (except for the customs procedure of customs transit and humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan) has been imposed for a period of six months,reports citing Kabar.

The relevant decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The ban does not apply to mineral fertilizers that were subject to export, were previously imported from third countries and do not meet the established quality requirements.

Relevant government agencies have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent the illegal export of certain types of mineral fertilizers.