Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Bans Export Of Mineral Fertilizers

Kyrgyzstan Bans Export Of Mineral Fertilizers


2026-02-22 03:11:10

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (except for the customs procedure of customs transit and humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan) has been imposed for a period of six months, AzerNEWS reports citing Kabar.

The relevant decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The ban does not apply to mineral fertilizers that were subject to export, were previously imported from third countries and do not meet the established quality requirements.

Relevant government agencies have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent the illegal export of certain types of mineral fertilizers.

MENAFN22022026000195011045ID1110774098



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search