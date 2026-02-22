Russians Strike Mykolaiv During Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv City Council reported this on Telegram.

"Today, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv once again. In broad daylight, the city was rocked by explosions, forcing people to interrupt their activities. At that very moment, as every Sunday, a rally was being held to remind people of our prisoners of war. During the alarm, the participants took shelter - and rightly so, because safety comes first," the statement said.

It is noted that after the air raid alert cancellation, people returned to their places to support those who are currently in captivity.

“Our services are working at the sites of the attack. Commissions are inspecting the residential sector, recording damage, and helping residents. Thank you to everyone who has been there for the people from the very first minutes,” the mayor added.

Two people are known to have been injured. Their condition is being monitored by doctors.

As reported by Ukrinform, rallies in support of prisoners of war, in particular“Don't be silent! Captivity kills,” are held every weekend in many cities in Ukraine and around the world on the initiative of the families of defenders (in particular, the defenders of Azovstal). The goal is to draw attention to prisoners and those missing in action, call for their release, and support their families.