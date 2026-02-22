Terrorist Attack In Lviv: Twelve Victims Remain In Hospital, Two In Critical Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this on Telegram.

“As of now, there are 12 people in our hospitals who were injured in the terrorist attack. Two of them are in critical condition. All of the victims are employees who responded to the call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby,” he said.

Sadovyi called the terrorist attack a hostile special operation aimed at killing as many law enforcement officers as possible.

The mayor also called on the Security Service of Ukraine to pay attention to comments on social media under posts about the terrorist attack in Lviv.

“I ask the SSU to take into account the opinions of all commentators. If you disregard the bot farms, there are quite a few interesting accounts,” he wrote.

Some users are writing hateful comments about the police in a Facebook post about the death of police officer Viktoria Shpylka.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Lvi on the night of February 22. There was no air raid alert in the city at that time. The police said that the explosions occurred after patrol officers arrived at the scene.

It has been preliminarily established that homemade explosive devices were detonated. A 23-year-old police officer was killed in the terrorist attack

There are also reports of 25 people wounded, three of whom are in critical condition.

In the morning, it was reported that the police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had detained the alleged perpetrator. Law enforcement officers are identifying others involved in the crime.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that there is every reason to believe that Russia was behind this terrorist attack.

Photo: t.me/andriysadovyi/