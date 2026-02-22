Swabi SHO's Orders On Women Raise Concerns Over Rights And Freedom

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Is the primary duty of the police to protect the public and ensure their rights and safety, or to impose unnecessary social restrictions on them?

A few days ago in Swabi, an SHO, Abdul Ali, said during an open forum that women in the area should not go to the Bazar without a male guardian (mahram), and that outside colleges, no male companion other than a brother, father, or husband would be accepted.

However, Pakistan is a constitutional state, and our law grants every citizen the right to personal liberty, social lifestyle, and cultural practices.

The duty of police officers is to prevent crime, maintain peace, and safeguard citizens' rights - not to issue personal directives regarding religious or social conduct.

Such statements create unnecessary fear in society and directly affect women's fundamental rights.

Article 8 of the Constitution states that any law or action inconsistent with fundamental rights shall be void.

Articles 15 and 25 guarantee every citizen, including women, the right to move freely and to live their daily lives according to their own choice.

The Police Order 2002 and provincial police acts empower the police to maintain public order, but they do not authorize them to create their own social or moral codes.

Police officers are representatives of the state who enforce the law - not individuals who impose decisions based on personal opinion.

Instead of eliminating crime, placing restrictions on people and expecting them to follow such limitations silently is not only impractical but unrealistic.

Suppose there is no father, brother, or other male guardian in a household - does that mean a woman should not pursue education, work, or carry out daily necessities? This would be a clear violation of women's rights to education, development, and autonomy.

Every individual has the right to make decisions about their own life, and social barriers cannot override that right.

Such directives can have long-term effects on women's future and their role in society. A lack of freedom and autonomy prevents women from realizing their full potential, weakens their confidence, and limits their ability to contribute fully to social and economic development.

Moreover, women's mental and psychological well-being is also affected. Fear, pressure, and limited opportunities undermine their self-confidence, with long-term consequences for their lives and futures.

A progressive society is one that provides women with rights, protection, and opportunities for free choice - not one that issues unlawful and restrictive directives that confine them to their homes.

The role of the police is to prevent crime and maintain peace, not to restrict women's daily activities and choices. Protecting women's rights is the responsibility of every citizen and the state, and it forms the foundation of social progress.