Four Killed In Charsadda Over Long-Standing Women-Related Dispute

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In the Aladad Khel area of Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, four people were killed in a shooting between two parties over a women-related dispute. The incident occurred near Masjid Aladad Khel Kuzkandi.

According to initial information, when the dispute escalated, both sides opened fire on each other.

From the first party, Parvez son of Mehr Dil and Inayatullah son of Jan Muhammad were killed, while from the second party, Ijaz son of Toorsam and Zakir son of Ijaz lost their lives. All the deceased were residents of Aladad Khel.

According to Charsadda police spokesperson Safiullah, the incident stemmed from a long-standing enmity.

He stated that a dispute over a women-related issue began between the two parties in 1997, and instead of ending over time, it continued to the present, ultimately resulting in these killings.

Police sources said that upon receiving the information, a heavy contingent was deployed to the site, the area was cordoned off, and legal action was initiated.

So far, the police station has not received an official FIR regarding the incident.

Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the reasons and facts behind the incident, and additional security measures have been taken in the area due to rising tensions.