Cross-Border Tensions Rise After Pakistan Strikes Alleged Militants In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

After alleged Pakistani airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, mixed reactions have emerged from Afghan circles. According to official Pakistani sources:

Fazal Ahmad Manawi, a senior leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, expressed support for operations against the Taliban government, saying that every action in the interest of the Afghan people should be welcomed.

He stated that the Taliban are a cruel group, and any strike against them is welcome. The NRF also expressed a desire for better relations with regional countries.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong concerns over the alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Nangarhar and Paktika and summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul.

In a statement, the ministry said that protecting Afghanistan's sovereignty is a fundamental responsibility of the Islamic Emirate, and the Pakistani side will bear responsibility for the consequences of such actions.

The Taliban government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a social media statement, alleged that the strikes targeted a madrassa and several homes, resulting in civilian casualties.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense also stated that an“appropriate response at the right time” would be given to these attacks.

Pakistan's stance is that the operations were intelligence-based and targeted alleged terrorist camps linked to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS-Khorasan.

According to Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry, dozens of militants were killed in the strikes, while state media reported the death toll as 80.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that the Pakistani military does not target civilian populations and that the operations are carried out with extreme precision.