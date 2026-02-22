PSD Launches First Ramadan Iftar Gatherings For Inmates And Families

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Sunday launched the first Ramadan iftar gatherings bringing together inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centers with their families as part of its annual approach aimed at strengthening family bonds and reintegrating inmates into society.The first event was held at the Juwaidah and Ermeimin Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers, where Ramadan atmospheres prevailed, reflecting the PSD's attention to its inmates within a comprehensive reform environment that contributes to their rehabilitation and reintegration into society according to an integrated reform approach.These meetings, which will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan, include a range of recreational, cultural, and religious activities aimed at bringing joy and happiness to inmates and their families and enhancing the family spirit in distinguished Ramadan atmospheres.