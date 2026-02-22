KHCF, Siniora Sign Agreement To Support Living Costs Of Cancer Patients From Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) - In the presence of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), the Siniora Food Industries Company signed an agreement to establish a fund bearing the company's name to support the living expenses of cancer patients from Gaza and their companions during their treatment period at the KHCC, enabling them to focus on the treatment and recovery journey.The agreement was signed by KHCF's Director General Nisreen Qatamish and the company CEO Majdi Al-Sharif.The signing was attended by Tarek Akkad, Chairman of the company's board, which is one of the key subsidiaries of Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC).Under the agreement, Siniora will provide an annual contribution for three years to cover the living expenses of cancer patients from Gaza and their companions, in a step reflecting the company's humanitarian commitment.Princess Ghida honoured Siniora in appreciation of its contributions to supporting several programs and events dedicated to cancer patients. She also honoured the company's board chairman, who is a member of the foundation's board of trustees, in recognition of his continued personal support and his efforts in consolidating the concept of sustainable social responsibility in supporting the foundation's mission.The two companies have supported the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre since 2003. This support has included sponsoring several programs and initiatives, including the "Make a Wish" program, the King Hussein Cancer Research Award, and fundraising events, in addition to providing financial assistance dedicated to supporting patients and their families.