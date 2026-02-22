Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman FM: New Round Of Iran-US Negotiations In Geneva Thur.


2026-02-22 02:45:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi announced on Sunday that a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations would be held in Geneva on Thursday.
"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," Albusaidi said in a post on his X account.
The announcement came only a few days after Geneva hosted the second round of US-Iranian talks under Omani mediation following the first round held in the Omani capital Muscat on 6 February. (end)
mt


MENAFN22022026000071011013ID1110773990



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search