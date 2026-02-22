403
Oman FM: New Round Of Iran-US Negotiations In Geneva Thur.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi announced on Sunday that a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations would be held in Geneva on Thursday.
"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," Albusaidi said in a post on his X account.
The announcement came only a few days after Geneva hosted the second round of US-Iranian talks under Omani mediation following the first round held in the Omani capital Muscat on 6 February. (end)
