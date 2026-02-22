403
Kuwait First Deputy PM Contractures Saudi Moi On Founding Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah congratulated on Sunday Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz on the Kingdom's Founding Day.
In a news statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf sent a cable to his Saudi peer, expressing pride for the deep-rooted historic relations and fraternal bonds between the two sides.
The Kuwaiti minister affirmed permanent keenness on boosting and developing these relations in a manner that brings benefits and goodness to both nations, it added.
Sheikh Fahad Yusuf prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the statement concluded. (end)
