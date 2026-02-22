Dubai Win Inspires Pegula To Chase Historic First Grand Slam Title

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For someone who earned herself an early birthday present in Dubai, Jessica Pegula believes it's never too late to chase your dreams.

The emphatic 6-2 6-4 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final on Saturday was only the third WTA 1000 title for Pegula, who would turn 32 on February 24.

Pegula has remained one of the most consistent players on the women's tour, but a major success has eluded the world number five.

The daughter of American billionaire Terry Pegula, however, still hasn't given up her dreams of winning her first Grand Slam even as she is approaching her mid-30s.

Italy's Flavia Pennetta remains the only player in the Open Era - the period starting from 1968 when professional players have been allowed to take part in tournaments alongside amateurs - to have won a major tournament after turning 30.

Pennetta was 33 when she won her maiden Slam at the 2015 US Open.

Now, Pegula doesn't rule out the possibility of emulating Pennetta, the unassuming Italian, having made seven straight semifinal appearances in tournaments, including the US Open last year and the Australian Open last month.

During this period, the Dubai triumph is the biggest result of the hard work she has been putting in since last year.

It's a victory which has now also inspired her to dream big and 'keep proving people wrong'.

“Yeah, it (a Grand Slam title) is the next step for me. I've come really close,” she said, referring to her 2024 US Open runner-up finish.

“At the same time, I don't feel like I want it (a Grand Slam win, if it happens) to define my career. I think if I had to stop right now, I had an amazing career. I definitely wouldn't have any regrets.”

Remarkably, it wasn't until the age of 25 that Pegula broke into the top 100 of women's singles world rankings.

“I think I've proven that you can do well in a later age. I think I didn't really break through until I was after 24, 25, which is a little late nowadays. I think I proved a lot of people wrong,” she said.

“I think I proved to myself that I was a top athlete at this level. Made slam finals, gone deep in several slams now. Won titles (10) on tour.

“My highest ranking was 3. There's definitely a lot to be proud of. I definitely don't tie my identity to an elusive slam. It's kind of always the last goal of mine that I'm really going after.”

Having said that, Pegula acknowledges the role the Dubai win will play when she is ready for another tilt at major glory.

“Being able to gain confidence and win titles like this (in Dubai) is only going to help me hopefully and prove that I've improved as a player,” she said.

“Hopefully, come next slam (French Open), I'm able to execute and do those things that I need to do in order to keep progressing and going deep and giving myself the best shot.”



