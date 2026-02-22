Iphone 18 Pro And Iphone Fold May Launch Together This September

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 2:49 PM



By: Husain Rizvi



A new report suggests Apple's foldable display production timeline mirrors its Pro models, suggesting the new flagship remains on track for a fall debut

Apple's iPhone release strategy has raised an important question: where does the long-rumoured foldable iPhone fit in? Previous reports suggested Apple would stagger the iPhone 18 lineup, launching the Pro models first, while delaying the base model until the following year. Now, a new report indicates the foldable iPhone will arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

According to a post on Weibo, Apple's foldable iPhone display is set to enter mass production in July. That timing is significant because it aligns with display production for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In Apple's typical product cycle, July mass production supports a September launch window, suggesting the foldable iPhone remains on track for a fall debut.

If all goes according to plan, Apple could unveil its first foldable flagship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September.

For its foldable iPhone displays, Apple is reportedly relying exclusively on Samsung, sidelining LG Display for this project.

Foldable screens remain one of the most complex components in smartphone manufacturing. Crease management, durability, and hinge engineering are all areas where issues can arise.

But, the foldable iPhone rumour has been rumoured for years, with reports of internal prototypes and hinge experimentation circulating across supply chains, giving the tech giant ample time to work on the product. If September goes to plan, the company may finally step into the foldable arena at full flagship scale.

Apple, however, has not officially confirmed any details, keeping it all under wraps.



