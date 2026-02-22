UAE Supports Kuwait's Sovereignty Over Maritime Areas

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 10:16 PM UPDATED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 10:28 PM



The UAE expressed concern over coordinates list and map deposited by Iraq with the UN, and potential implications for the rights of Kuwait over its areas and territorial watersAdd as a preferredsource on Google

UAE affirmed full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for its sovereignty over its maritime areas, reiterating its stand alongside Kuwait in the face of any encroachment on its sovereignty or national interests.

The UAE expressed profound concern and condemnation over the coordinates list and map deposited by Iraq with the United Nations, and any potential implications for the rights of Kuwait over its areas and territorial waters, including the Al-Qudra Shoals and Al-Ayij Shoals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement the importance of Iraq taking into consideration the fraternal and historical course of relations that unite the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and addressing this issue with a spirit of responsibility and seriousness.

This should be done in accordance with the rules and principles of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, and in a manner consistent with bilateral understandings, agreements, and memoranda of understanding, the ministry statement read.

The Ministry also called for addressing any related issues through constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels, in a way that enhances security and stability in the region.



