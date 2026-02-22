Qatar Charity Lays Foundation Stone For Educational Complex In Sri Lanka

Qatar Charity, with generous support from donors in Qatar, has laid the foundation stone for the Qatar Charity Educational Complex at Al Hikma School in the Ampara District of eastern Sri Lanka. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education, members of the local executive committee for school development, community leaders, parents, and students.

The project forms part of Qatar Charity's ongoing efforts to improve learning environments, enhance educational quality, and raise students' academic achievement, contributing to sustainable development in underserved communities.

The project involves the construction of a fully integrated educational complex covering an area of 1,400sq m within Al Hikma School, which currently serves around 500 male and female students at the primary and preparatory levels. The complex will comprise three educational buildings.

The first building has eight classrooms, and four for the second building, in addition to a multi-purpose hall for events and meetings. The third building will house a library, a science laboratory, and several administrative offices, along with a water well, sanitation facilities, service pathways, and other essential infrastructure. The total cost of the project is approximately QR2.5mn, funded by philanthropists from Qatar.

Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, Country director of Qatar Charity's Sri Lanka Branch, said the project reflects Qatar Charity's strategic vision of supporting sustainable development sectors, foremost among them education, by expanding access to quality learning opportunities and creating a safe, motivating educational environment.

He noted that investing in education plays a central role in community advancement, poverty reduction, and comprehensive development, and expressed his deep appreciation to the people of Qatar for their continued support of humanitarian and development initiatives worldwide. He also praised the constructive co-operation with government and local authorities in Sri Lanka.

Sayed Ahmed Jazaher Mohammed, principal of Al Hikma School, said the school's students have achieved outstanding results at district, provincial, and national levels, describing these achievements as a source of pride for them. However, he noted that despite this success, the school has long faced a shortage of essential facilities, including classrooms, computer and science laboratories, and suitable administrative offices.

He added that selecting Al Hikma School for this project“has brought great joy to both students and staff,” stressing that the new educational complex will have a tangible and lasting impact on the quality of education and on the local community. He extended his sincere thanks to Qatar Charity and donors in Qatar for their vital contribution to the education sector.

Ahmed Mohi el Din Rahmatullah, director of Education for the Akkaraipattu Zone in the Ampara District, affirmed that the initiative represents crucial support in addressing the challenges facing school development. He commended the generous donations for their direct impact on strengthening the education sector and serving future generations.

Alongside this project, Qatar Charity's Sri Lanka Branch continues to implement a wide range of development initiatives across the country, including the construction of schools and additional classrooms, establishment of health centres, drilling of hundreds of water wells, and building homes for vulnerable families.

Qatar Charity's efforts also extend to various social, health, and educational projects, in line with the Sri Lankan government's national development strategy across multiple sectors.