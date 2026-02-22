Art Inspired By Ramadan
In one hand, she holds a Ramadan lantern, and in the other, a spoon, linking daily Ramadan customs with the symbolic illumination of the month.
The earthy yellow background evokes a sense of warmth and a bygone era, a moment from the memory of traditional Ramadan.
The green of the abaya symbolises tranquility and serenity, contrasting with the golden lines that add a dimension of spirituality and celebration of the holy month.
The artistic style blends realism with subtle abstraction through the details of the clothing and adornments.
The colours are vibrant and harmonious, and the subtle touches of lighting are evident, giving the painting a sense of life and Ramadan warmth.Mariam al Mulla heritage dress intricate patterns burqa
