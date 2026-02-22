Swiss Chosen To Develop Four Museums In Benin
-
Deutsch
de
Vier Museen in drei Jahren: Schweizer übernimmt Aufbau und Leitung in Benin
Read more: Vier Museen in drei Jahren: Schweizer übernimmt Aufbau und Leitung in
Français
fr
Au Bénin, la création d'un pôle muséal est confiée à un Suisse
Original
Read more: Au Bénin, la création d'un pôle muséal est confiée à un S
Italiano
it
Uno svizzero alla guida della rivoluzione museale del Benin
Read more: Uno svizzero alla guida della rivoluzione museale del
Jacques Ayer, a palaeontologist from canton Fribourg, couldn't have been more surprised by his appointment as managing director of the Réunion des Musées publics (RMP, a consortium of public museums) in Benin, West Africa.
This monumental project involves four museums currently under construction in four cities: the Musée international de la Mémoire de l'Esclavage (international museum of the memory of slavery) in Ouidah, dedicated to the history of the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries; the Musée des Rois et des Amazones du Dahomey (museum of kings and Amazons of Dahomey) in Abomey, which will restore the city's royal palaces; the Musée international du Vodun (international Vodun museum) in Porto-Novo, which will focus on Benin's religious heritage and Africa's Vodun communities; and the Musée d'art contemporain (contemporary art museum) in Cotonou, to promote Beninese and other African artists working today.
Ayer was appointed by Benin's council of ministers at the recommendation of the country's president, Patrice Talon. Now based in Cotonou, the country's economic capital, Ayer began his new job in January. He has until 2029 to complete his ambitious work on the museums.Eclectic background
Ayer comes well prepared for the job ahead. A palaeontologist by training, with a master's degree in geology from the University of Neuchâtel, he has“been around the block a few times”, as he puts it.
From 1994 to 2004, he was the curator of the Earth sciences department at the Muséum d'histoire naturelle (museum of natural history) in Neuchâtel. He then ran the Jurassica Museum in Porrentruy, canton Jura, before directing the Muséum d'histoire naturelle in Geneva from 2012 to 2020.
Just over four years ago, he established his own consulting firm called Muséolis, based in Geneva. This allows him to develop museum projects, for which he can draw on 30 years of experience and contacts.
“My eclectic profile worked in my favour with the Beninese government,” Ayer says.“In addition, there's my personal interest in Africa. My wife is originally from Nigeria. She's not involved in setting up the RMP, but she opened my eyes to the question of African heritage quite a while ago.”More More Foreign Affairs Africa's relevance is growing – and everyone wants in
This content was published on Jul 21, 2025 Africa is the future – by 2100, one in three people will live there. As the African Union's clout grows, Switzerland is stepping up engagement.Read more: Africa's relevance is growing – and everyone wan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment