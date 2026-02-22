Albanian President Visits King Hussein Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) - In a stop carrying deep religious and cultural significance, President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, accompanied by his wife Armanda Begaj, visited the King Hussein Mosque on Sunday as part of his official visit to the Kingdom.President Begaj toured the mosque's corridors and was briefed on its architectural features and its religious and civilizational message. He was received by Royal Hashemite Court Imam Ahmad Khalaileh, and the mosque's imam Hussein Al-Hourani, who explained the mosque's symbolism and its religious and cultural role.The visit comes in appreciation of the religious and historical status enjoyed by the mosque as one of the most prominent Islamic landmarks in the Kingdom and for the spiritual and architectural dimension it represents, reflecting the values of moderation and tolerance upon which Islam is founded.The Albanian president's tour of the mosque also reflects the depth of cultural and religious ties that bring together the Albanian and Jordanian peoples and underscores the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen bridges of civilizational communication and mutual respect, serving relations of friendship and cooperation.