Milano Cortina 2026 Sustainability Efforts In The Spotlight

As the Games entered their second week, the sustainability efforts of Milano Cortina 2026 were praised by IOC Member, Chair of the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, and five-time Olympian HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, during his visit to the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. While on site, he commended the Milano Cortina 2026 organisers for their strong commitment to sustainability, innovation and inclusion.

Having represented Monaco in bobsleigh in five editions of the Olympic Winter Games, Prince Albert II toured the renovated venue and met athletes, venue teams and local representatives.

© IOC/Gianluca Cipolat Mis

Originally built for the Cortina 1956 Olympic Winter Games, the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium has undergone a comprehensive renovation to improve energy performance and enhance accessibility.

“Accessibility and sustainability have been at the heart of the stadium's renovation,” said Giacomo Colli, Deputy Event General Manager of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee.“We installed three new lifts and added nearly 80 accessible seats on every level, ensuring that guests with reduced mobility can enjoy prime viewing positions. At the same time, improved roof insulation has significantly increased energy efficiency. A new dehumidification system enhances both the internal environment and the ice quality, while lowering overall energy consumption.”

This approach aligns with the sustainability ambitions of the international curling federation.

Beau Welling, President of World Curling, and IOC Member, Chair of the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, and five-time Olympian HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.© World Curling/Celine Stucki

Throughout the renovation, the building's historic character was carefully preserved. Original architectural elements, including the onyx flooring in the representative hall, were safeguarded - demonstrating how heritage protection and sustainable refurbishment can go hand in hand.

The renovation reflects the wider delivery model of Milano Cortina 2026, which is centred on existing infrastructure and creating long-term value for host communities. Eighty-five per cent of competition venues are existing or temporary, one of the highest reuse rates in Olympic Winter Games history. Almost all venues are powered by certified renewable electricity, while the limited number of temporary generators primarily run on renewable biofuel HVO.

HSH Prince Albert II praised the organisers for combining high-performance sport with lasting community benefits.

He added:“Across the Olympic Movement, we are demonstrating that the Games can be delivered more sustainably - from construction to venue operations. If this approach can serve as a model for future Olympic Games and other major events worldwide, it will be an important step forward, particularly as climate change poses growing challenges for mountain regions.”

© Getty Images

Reflecting on the atmosphere in Italy, he concluded:“There is a real sense of excitement around the venues and a wonderful spirit of hospitality. My message to the athletes is simple: compete with focus and determination but also take in the experience and the unique spirit of the Games. These are extraordinary moments - live them fully.”