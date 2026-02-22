403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Borneo Region -- GFZ
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted Borneo region at 1657 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 632.7 km, was initially determined to be at 6.89 degrees north latitude and 116.25 degrees east longitude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment