7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Borneo Region -- GFZ


2026-02-22 02:02:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted Borneo region at 1657 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 632.7 km, was initially determined to be at 6.89 degrees north latitude and 116.25 degrees east longitude.

The Peninsula

