Thousands Attend Ramadan Awareness Program For Non-Arab Communities In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: An outreach initiative organised by the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has attracted thousands of non-Arabic-speaking Muslims as part of preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said on Sunday.

The program featured a series of lectures targeting Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil and Nigerian- speaking communities across the country, focusing on the virtues of Ramadan, the importance of spiritual preparation and strengthening Islamic identity.

More than 2,000 people attended Urdu language lectures delivered by preacher Mohammed Affan, with additional sessions held at Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Mosque and other venues drawing hundreds of participants.

Further lectures were organised for Malayalam speaking residents, while separate sessions were delivered to Tamil and Nigerian communities in different mosques across Doha.

The ministry said the strong turnout reflects the center's ongoing efforts to engage diverse Muslim communities in their native languages, promoting awareness of Ramadan's teachings and encouraging greater spiritual commitment during the holy month.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is widely known for fasting, deep spiritual reflection and self-discipline.